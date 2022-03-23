PM speaks to Johnson, sticks to Ukraine stand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday for a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

Adhere to UN Charter The pair (Johnson and Modi) agreed that Ukraine’s integrity and territorial sovereignty must be respected. Russia needed to adhere to the UN Charter. Downing street spokesperson

PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasised India’s belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order, stated an official news release.

The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas, including trade, technology, investments, defence & security, and people-to-people relations.

The PM expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. He also appreciated the progress in implementing the “India-UK Roadmap 2030” adopted during the virtual summit between both leaders last year.

“India is projected to become the world’s third largest economy by 2050 and a Free Trade Agreement will open up huge opportunities for UK businesses to trade with India’s 2.25 trillion pounds economy,” a spokesperson for the Department for International Trade said.