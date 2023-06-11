PM speaks to President of South Africa

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight had a telephone conversation with Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa. The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation, which is anchored in historic and strong people-to-people ties. The PM thanked the South African President for the relocation of 12 cheetahs to India earlier this year.

They exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in BRICS in the context of South Africa’s chairmanship this year.

President Ramaphosa briefed PM on the African Leaders’ Peace Initiative. Noting that India was supportive of all initiatives aimed at ensuring durable peace and stability in Ukraine, PM reiterated India’s consistent call for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

Ramaphosa conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 presidency and that he looked forward to his visit to India. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch, stated a PMO release.