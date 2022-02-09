PM Modi's speech poll-driven: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Congress members today staged a walkout from the Upper House during PM Modi’s reply to the motion of thanks on President’s Address, alleging that he was only speaking against the Congress and not on the Address.

Centre has no data on O2 deaths: PC Ex-Union Minister P Chidambaram slammed the NDA government, saying it did not have figures on oxygen shortage deaths, bodies flowing into rivers and migrants walking back homes.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told media that the PM’s speech was electorally motivated and meant to deflect attention from Rahul’s “viral LS address.”

On PM’s charge that the Congress was sowing the seeds of separatism, Kharge said India was a union and all states had to be taken along but state powers were being usurped. “Rahul Gandhi only spoke of what should be done to unite India but the PM chose to level allegations against the Congress because of the elections in five states. The session wasn’t called for this. “Governors get direct orders from above. GST money is delayed. In Maharashtra, approval for MLCs has not come for two years. State powers are being usurped,” Kharge said.

He said Pt Nehru was respected by everyone worldwide and never claimed the title of Vishwa Guru for himself. “What was said about Pt Nehru was hurftul,” he said.

Ahead of Goa elections, the PM today accused the Congress of delaying the state's independence by 15 years.

Referring to Nehru's position of not sending the Army to back the Satyagraha for Goa’s liberation, Modi said, “Nehruji was so concerned about his global image that he did not send the Army even when our own satyagrahis were being fired upon.”

