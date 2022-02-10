PM to address high level virtual meeting in France

New Delhi, February 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of One Ocean Summit in France on Friday through a video message.
The high-level segment of the Summit will also be addressed by several Heads of States and Governments including Germany, UK, South Korea, Japan, Canada, among others.
One Ocean Summit is being organised from February 9 to 11, in Brest, France, in cooperation with the UN and the World Bank. Its objective is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems, stated a MEA release.
