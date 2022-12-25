PM to attend 'Veer Bal Diwas' event tomorrow

New Delhi, December 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme marking ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi, on December 26, and will attend a ‘shabad kirtan’ by over 300 children.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also flag off a marchpast by over 3,000 children in Delhi. The government is organising interactive and participative programmes all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially children, about the story of exemplary courage of the Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Guru Gobind Singh.
“In this endeavour, essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas,” a PMO statement said. On Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh on January 9, the PM had announced that December 26 would be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to mark the martyrdom of 10th Sikh Guru’s sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.
