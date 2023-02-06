PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today

PTI

Bengaluru, February 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'India Energy Week 2023' in Bengaluru, during which he will launch E20 fuel, a blend of 20 per cent ethanol with petrol, and dedicate to the nation the HAL's helicopter factory in Tumakuru, on Monday.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives during the visit. This will be Modi's third visit to the poll-bound state in less than a month.

The PM had visited Hubballi on January 12 where he inaugurated a national youth festival and staged a roadshow, and on January 19 was in Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts where he sought to woo voters by showcasing development and social welfare programmes thereby giving the ruling BJP a launch pad in the run-up to the Assembly elections due by April-May.

Modi will inaugurate the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru that will be held from February 6-8, aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

The event is expected to bring together leaders from the traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents, an official release said.

It will see the presence of more than 30 ministers from across the world, the release said, adding that over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India's energy future.

During the programme, Modi will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, the Prime Minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 states/union territories.

Later around 3.30pm, Modi will be in Tumakuru to dedicate to the nation the HAL helicopter factory.

Its foundation stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. It is a dedicated greenfield helicopter factory which will enhance capacity and ecosystem to build helicopters.

This helicopter factory is Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce the Light Utility Helicopters.