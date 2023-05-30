PM to launch BJP mega month-long outreach with Ajmer rally, 288 leaders to cover 543 Lok Sabha segments in mass outreach

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch BJP’s month-long pan-India outreach across 543 Lok Sabha segments with a mega political rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday.

The campaign titled Maha Jan Sampark will connect with five lakh eminent families across all parliamentary constituencies in what is being billed as the ruling party’s pre Lok Sabha 2024 preparations.

Sharing details of the programme, which is the largest outreach in BJP history, party general secretary Tarun Chugh, coordinator for the programme, said 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will reach voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party’s rule.

The campaign, structured around nine years of the Modi rule, will see the party leaders meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, 51 mega rallies across India, seminars with teachers, social media influencers and other distinguished citizens.

“We will contact Padma Shris, leading sportspersons, advocates and influencers as part of distinguished family outreach across all segments,” said Chugh.

A detailed pro forma has been given to all enlisted party leaders to report back for assessment of performance.

A two-member team of BJP leaders has been deputed in each Lok Sabha seat.

Chugh said union ministers and leaders would address 51 mega rallies.

The Tribune was the first to report the planned outreach to mark the nine years of Modi government which it completed on Tuesday.

The party has issued a phone no 90909 02024 on which every party worker reaching out to the ground and across booths is required to make the targeted beneficiary and voter call back.

The most important part of the campaign will be a door-to-door campaign of BJP workers between June 20 and 30.

During this period, the PM will address workers at ten lakh BJP booths virtually, Chugh said.