PM to launch five Vande Bharat trains on June 26

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Vande Bharat trains on five more routes from June 26. This will be the first launch after triple-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on June 2. PTI

Khaps, farmers block Rohtak-Delhi NH for 2 hours

Jhajjar: Khap members and farmers blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway here for two hours as part of a Haryana bandh call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and other issues.

ED arrests DCHL’s former promoter

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested T Venkatram Reddy, a former promoter of the Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL), under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as part of its probe into a case linked to alleged bank fraud, official sources said on Wednesday. TNS

India, B’desh to start five border projects

New Delhi: The BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh have agreed to undertake civil works jointly on five development projects along the 4,096-km shared boundary, which would help inhabitants on both sides of the border, officials said on Wednesday. Officers of the two forces met during a Director General (DG)-level four-day meeting between June 11 and 14 in New Delhi. TNS

PFI master weapon trainer held in K'taka

Chandigarh: The NIA on Wednesday said it had arrested a PFI master weapon trainer, Nossam Mohamed Yunus, living under an assumed identity in Karnataka, for his alleged involvement in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case. The NIA said the case pertained to a criminal conspiracy to recruit and radicalise youth and provide them arms training. TNS