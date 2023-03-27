PM to review integration of armed forces this week

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, March 26

Senior commanders of the three armed forces will meet later this week over multiple issues, including the pending integration of services and how technology will influence future wars.

The three-day Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) from March 30 at the 21 Strike Corps headquarters in Bhopal will be addressed by PM Narendra Modi. The CCC serves as a premier platform for the interaction of the top political executive with the military brass.

Modi is expected to review the progress of setting up theatre commands, joint operations and integration of forces. More than three years ago on December 30, 2019, when the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was announced, the Modi government set a timeline for addressing vital issues that were “holding back” the integration and jointness of forces. The CDS was given three years’ time to bring about jointness in operations, logistics and support services.

The government directive then said the CDS was tasked to facilitate “restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands”.

The modern-day forces of the US and China have integrated theatre or joint commands. These ensure that all resources of the air, land and naval forces are placed under the command of a single person assigned to a geographical area demarcated on military and strategic needs. China has five commands, while India, despite having a smaller force and lesser territory, has 19 commands across the three services.

