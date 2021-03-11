PM to visit Lumbini in Nepal on May 16

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini on May 16 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the invitation of Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba. This will be the PM’s fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

At Lumbini, the PM will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple. He will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti organised by the Lumbini Development Trust. He will also participate in the “Shilanyas” ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.