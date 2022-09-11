PM, Truss reiterate commitment to closer ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and agreed “on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship,’’ according to a 10 Downing Street readout of a phone call between the two leaders.

“PM Modi congratulated PM Truss…He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. Both leaders committed to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK,’’ read an MEA statement about the call.

The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest, including the progress in the implementation of the roadmap 2030, the ongoing FTA negotiations, defence and security cooperation and the people-to-people ties. In their first phone call after Truss took formal charge at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, PM Modi conveyed his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Truss has previously said that deeper ties between India and Britain would boost security in the Indo-Pacific and create jobs and opportunities. She was Trade Minister last year when then PM Boris Johnson and PM Modi decided on a 10-year-roadmap to boost ties in trade and economy, climate change, defence and security. At a subsequent meeting this year, they resolved to conclude the FTA negotiations by Diwali.

Meanwhile, the Downing Street readout mentioned, “The PM spoke to PM Modi following the death of Her Majesty. She thanked PM Modi for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians. The leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India.”