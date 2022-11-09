PM Modi unveils logo as India readies for G20 presidency

New Delhi, November 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency via video-conferencing.
India will assume the G20 presidency on December 1 from the current president Indonesia. The first G20 Sherpa meet under Indian presidency will be held in Udaipur from December 4 to 7. The Prime Minister will be travelling to Bali to attend the G20 Summit with Indonesia as the host.
“India is set to assume G20 presidency. It is a moment of pride for 130 crore Indians. The notion of universal brotherhood is being reflected via the G20 logo. The lotus in the logo of G20 is a symbol of hope in these tough times,” the Prime Minister said.
“G20 presidency is not merely a diplomatic meeting for India, it is a new responsibility and a measure of the world’s trust in India.
During the G20 presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.
