PM unveils National Logistics Policy to drive up India’s exports

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the National Logistics Policy that seeks to address challenges facing the transport sector, bring down the logistics cost of businesses from 13-14 per cent to a single digit and drive up exports.

Rolling out the policy at a function here, PM Modi said it was a significant step in the direction of India becoming a developed country.

“The policy is aimed at bringing down the cost of transportation of industrial products and time consumed. It will also prevent damage to agricultural products by providing faster transportation,” the PM said. Stating he has been focusing on logistics ever since he first became the CM of Gujarat in 2001, PM Modi said various road projects, such as Bharatmala and Sagarmala, were launched by him after becoming the PM to improve connectivity. “Speeding up the work of the dedicated freight corridor is also a move in that direction,” said the PM.

Explaining the policy, the PM said the Unified Logistics Interface Platform would bring all digital services related to the transportation sector into a single portal, freeing the exporters from a host of very long and cumbersome processes. Similarly, under the policy, a new digital platform — Ease of Logistics Services — has also been started. He said PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan would work in tandem with the National Logistics Policy. Meanwhile, on his birthday, the PM said, “I could not go to meet my mother but she will be happy that I am getting blessings of the lakhs of the tribal mothers.”

To boost ease of doing biz: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the National Logistics Policy, which focuses on re-engineering, digitisation and multimodal transport, would further boost ‘ease of doing business’ for all industries and stakeholders. PTI