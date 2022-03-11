PM writes to Dehradun student who sent him a card

New Delhi, March 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote to Dehradun student Anurag Ramola, impressed by his understanding of national challenges at a young age.
“Contribution of the younger generation will be crucial in nation building,” said the PM, who holds regular engagements with youngsters through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, and even personal dialogues.
Today the PM replied to Ramola, Class XI student who earlier sent a card to the PM expressing concerns about national challenges.
”Your ideological maturity is reflected in your words and in the theme you chose for the painting ‘Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence’. I am glad you have developed an understanding of issues related to national interest since adolescence and are aware of your role in the development of the country as a responsible citizen,” the PM wrote to the student.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe
Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...
Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir
‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...
Punjab Election 2022: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony
The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...
3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy
Although there was no official word from the government abou...