PM writes to Dehradun student who sent him a card

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wrote to Dehradun student Anurag Ramola, impressed by his understanding of national challenges at a young age.

“Contribution of the younger generation will be crucial in nation building,” said the PM, who holds regular engagements with youngsters through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, and even personal dialogues.

Today the PM replied to Ramola, Class XI student who earlier sent a card to the PM expressing concerns about national challenges.

”Your ideological maturity is reflected in your words and in the theme you chose for the painting ‘Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence’. I am glad you have developed an understanding of issues related to national interest since adolescence and are aware of your role in the development of the country as a responsible citizen,” the PM wrote to the student.