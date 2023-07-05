 PM2.5 pollution in India dips by 19 per cent between 2017 and 2022: Analysis : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • PM2.5 pollution in India dips by 19 per cent between 2017 and 2022: Analysis

PM2.5 pollution in India dips by 19 per cent between 2017 and 2022: Analysis

PM2.5 are fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometre and smaller, and are the greatest risk to health

PM2.5 pollution in India dips by 19 per cent between 2017 and 2022: Analysis

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 5

PM2.5 pollution in rural and urban India reduced by around 19 per cent between 2017 and 2022, according to a new analysis.

Uttar Pradesh leads the way with a 38 per cent decline in PM2.5 pollution in both urban and rural regions during the same period. On the other hand, Maharashtra observed the least decrease in PM2.5 pollution across the country, according to the study conducted by Climate Trends, a non-governmental environmental think tank, using satellite data from IIT Delhi.

PM2.5 are fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller, and are the greatest risk to health. The acceptable annual standard for PM2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre.

Rural India’s PM 2.5 levels in 2022 stood at 46.8 microgram per cubic metre, down by 19.1 per cent compared to 2017. Urban India’s PM 2.5 levels in 2022 stood at 46.4 microgram per cubic metre, down by 18.7 per cent compared to 2017.

The study shows the annual average PM 2.5 levels in rural and urban India were the highest (57.4 microgram per cubic metre and 57.6 microgram per cubic metre, respectively) in 2017 and lowest (45.5 microgram per cubic metre and 45.6 microgram per cubic metre) in 2020.

Annual average PM 2.5 levels in rural and urban parts of most states have seen a similar trajectory over the last six years. The rural parts saw a greater reduction in PM 2.5 levels. For instance, Karnataka’s rural PM 2.5 levels were down by 18.1 per cent, while the urban levels were lowered by 16.2 per cent in the same period.

Similarly, West Bengal’s rural PM 2.5 levels were down by 15.6 per cent and urban PM 2.5 levels were down by 14.9 per cent.

The analysis showed PM2.5 concentration is equally high in both rural and urban areas, underscoring the need for the next phase of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to cover rural areas.

NCAP is a national-level strategy for a 20 to 30 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentration by 2024, with 2017 as the base year for comparison. The programme covers 131 non-attainment cities which did not meet the prescribed national ambient air quality standards for five consecutive years (2011-2015).

The Centre has set a new target of 40 per cent reduction in particulate matter concentration in the cities covered under NCAP by 2026.

Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, a research-based initiative focusing on environment and climate issues, said the analysis shows that the states in the Indo-Gangetic Plains such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Bihar have seen a significant dip in PM 2.5 pollution indicating that the focus of the air pollution fight continues to remain in the region.

Western states like Maharashtra and Gujarat have made little progress and have seen the air pollution problem become significant in recent years, the study shows.

According to the analysis, PM2.5 reductions in the country ranged from around 5 per cent to 38 per cent.

UP saw a reduction of 37.8 per cent and 38.1 per cent in urban and rural PM 2.5 levels, respectively, from 2017 to 2022.

Maharashtra recorded a dip of just 7.7 per cent and 9.5 per cent in PM 2.5 pollution in urban and rural areas, respectively.

When divided into NCAP and non-NCAP states, a more significant dip is seen in states where NCAP is being implemented.

“The analysis also highlights that rural air pollution levels are not far behind. The results show that gains come across an entire region or air shed, making a stronger case for airshed management while also focusing on hyper-local pollution. The first NCAP deadline of 2024 is close and action must move beyond cities in the programme’s next phase,” Khosla said.

S N Tripathi from IIT-Kanpur and Steering Committee Member, NCAP, Union environment ministry, said more than 10 per cent reduction in PM2.5 levels across the timescale should be considered positive. “However, anything less than 10 per cent in the last six years needs to be evaluated.”

Arun Sharma, Director, ICMR-NIRCMD, Jodhpur, said, “This analysis is a reiteration that air pollution is not a problem of cities alone; the rural population is as much affected. Prevention and mitigation measures should be based on local conditions. Documentation of health effects is as important as exposure documentation.”

#Environment #Pollution

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on tribal goes viral

2
Haryana

Gurugram: Man flaunts ‘Hooda 0007’ on number plate, nabbed

3
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh 'facilitated' Waqf land sale to Mukhtar Ansari's kin: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

'Threat' to Indian diplomats, Canada envoy called

6
Nation

West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

7
Punjab

UP cops denied Mukhtar Ansari’s custody 25 times on health grounds: CM

8
Punjab

In Malwa, people selling land, taking loan to send kids abroad

9
Haryana

2001 recruitment scam: Nine HCS officers among 30 chargesheeted

10
Business In Brief

Kia India introduces new variant of Seltos

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

NCP factional war reaches Election Commission; Ajit Pawar declared party chief in resolution shared by his faction

NCP factional war reaches Election Commission; Ajit Pawar declared party chief in resolution shared by his faction

Sharad faction’s Jayant R Patil filing a caveat urging the p...

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

His camp needs support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disquali...

Cabinet approves draft data protection bill; proposes penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation

Cabinet approves draft data protection bill; proposes penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for every instance of violation

Individuals will have the right to seek details about their ...

MP urination Case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

Accused was apprehended after a video went viral on Tuesday ...

SC collegium recommends Justices Bhuyan and Venkatanarayana Bhatti for elevation as apex court judges

SC collegium recommends Justices Bhuyan and Venkatanarayana Bhatti for elevation as apex court judges

Justice Bhuyan is the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Co...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Amritsar: Bumpy ride for BRTS as firm operating buses calls it quits

Holy city Amritsar misses out on largesse of Centre's Vande Bharat trains

SGPC commemorates 1955 police attack on Golden Temple

Panic in Kot Khalsa area after snake pit found inside manhole

Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

Now, EVs bought outside Chandigarh eligible for incentives

‘Chandigarh is my lucky charm’: Ayushmann Khurrana on shooting new single ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’ in his hometown

Four-fold hike in rent, Night Food Street kiosk goes for Rs 5.15 lakh in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Zirakpur complex

Firing incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Firing incident at Delhi's Tis Hazari court, no injuries reported

Massive road cave-in at Janakpuri causes traffic jams, triggers political jabs

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

SC defers administration of oath to Delhi power panel chairperson

Health of Sisodia’s wife deteriorates, hospitalised

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

State of parks: Green belt near Alaska Chowk turns a safe refuge for addicts

Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Driver dies as 2 trailers collide head-on

Rubber traders allege closure of 325 hawai chappal units in 7 yrs

District logs ~19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

District logs Rs 19,508-crore export sales last year, less than 2021-22

15.8 mm rainfall brings some respite from heat

PAU guards protest regularisation process

Giaspura Gas tragedy: Magisterial probe finds none responsible

ishmeet singh road: Slow traffic flow due to electric poles irks commuters, traders

Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Patiala: Drug addict chopped mother’s body for over a week, burnt it

Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Rain triggers power cuts, leaves roads waterlogged in Patiala

Vigilance Bureau looks into allegations against Patiala ex-Mayor

Faking own death: One more suspect lands in police net