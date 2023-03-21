PMAY anomalies: ED raids in M'rashtra

New Delhi: The ED has seized “incriminating” documents after it recently carried out raids in Maharashtra in connection with alleged irregularities in allocating tenders under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The agency said nine locations in Aurangabad, Pune and Akola were raided.
