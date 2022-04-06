PMGKAY helped keep extreme poverty at lowest level in pandemic-hit 2020: IMF working paper

Under PMGKAY, which was launched in March 2020, the central government provides 5 kilograms of foodgrains per month for free

PMGKAY helped keep extreme poverty at lowest level in pandemic-hit 2020: IMF working paper

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY), which provides free foodgrains to poor people, played a key role in keeping extreme poverty in India at the lowest level of 0.8 per cent during the pandemic-hit 2020, according to a working paper of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The working paper titled ‘Pandemic, Poverty, and Inequality: Evidence from India’ presents estimates of poverty and consumption inequality in India for each of the years 2004-5 through the pandemic year 2020-21.

“Extreme poverty was as low as 0.8 per cent in the pre-pandemic year 2019, and food transfers were instrumental in ensuring that it remained at that low level in the pandemic year 2020,” it said.

Under PMGKAY, which was launched in March 2020, the central government provides 5 kilograms of foodgrains per month for free. The additional free grain is over and above the normal quota provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kilogram.

PMGKAY has been extended till September 2022.

The working paper, prepared by Surjit S Bhalla, Karan Bhasin and Arvind Virmani, said that in the pandemic year 2020-21, extreme poverty was at its lowest level ever at 0.8 per cent of the population.

“Further, as early as 2016-17, extreme poverty had reached a low 2 per cent level. According to the more appropriate but 68 per cent higher Low Middle Income (LMI) poverty line of PPP (purchasing power parity) USD 3.2 a day, poverty in India registered 14.8 per cent in the pre-pandemic year 2019-20.

“This achievement is put in perspective by noting that in 2011-12, the official poverty level for the lower PPP USD 1.9 line was 12.2 per cent,” it noted.

The working paper also said that for the first time in several decades, extreme poverty—those falling below the USD 1.9 per person per day in terms of purchasing power parity—in the world increased in the pandemic year 2020.

As per the working paper, the pandemic support measures instituted by the government were critical in preventing any increase in the prevalence of extreme poverty and that food subsidies have reduced poverty on a consistent basis since the enactment of the FSA in 2013 and the co-incidental increase in the efficiency of targeting via Aadhaar.

Further, it said the effect of the subsidy adjustments on poverty is striking.

“Real inequality, as measured by the Gini coefficient, has declined to near its lowest level reached in the last forty years – it was 0.284 in 1993-94 and in 2020-21 it reached 0.292.

“Possibly the more surprising result from the incorporation of food subsidies into the calculation of poverty is that extreme poverty has stayed below (or equal to) 1 per cent for the last three years,” it said.

Post-food subsidy inequality at 0.294 is now very close to its lowest level of 0.284 observed in 1993-94, the working paper said, adding that in 2020, for the first time since the inception of the PDS system, the government was supplying, in full, the basic food ration needed to the bottom two-thirds of the population.

The food support (rations) was increased during the pandemic - the food grain ration was doubled for each recipient from 5 kg of wheat (or rice) per month to 10 kilograms in 2020, it added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's wife's friend leaves Pakistan amid corruption charges; her '$90,000-bag' photo goes viral

2
World

If today, India decides to topple a govt in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs 10 to 15 billion: Imran Khan

3
Himachal

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

4
Punjab

Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

5
Haryana

Haryana AAP formula: Divide Chandigarh in 2 parts; give Punjab, Haryana Rs 20k crore each for new capitals

6
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

7
Chandigarh in brief

Install HSRP or face challan: Chandigarh traffic police

8
Haryana

Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace

9
Comment

Congress footprint shrinking in Lutyens’ Delhi

10
Chandigarh

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Don't Miss

View All
Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Top Stories

First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai: BMC

Covid-19: India reports first case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE from Mumbai

Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...

Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi today; BJP braces up

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal

BJP foundation day LIVE updates: PM Modi to address BJP workers

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

In video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

Zawahiri showers praises on Karnataka college student Muskan...

Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...

Cities

View All

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

Woman ends life in Amritsar, in-laws booked

Child reunites with parents in Amritsar

No end to stray dog menace in Amritsar

February 19 double murder case: No breakthrough even after questioning over 300 suspects

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling ‘drugs’ goes viral

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling 'drugs' goes viral

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Haryana denounces Punjab's move on Chandigarh, passes resolution

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Private schools in Chandigarh 'endorse' uniform sellers too

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

2 illegal colonies razed in Nawanshahr, Banga

SC panel takes note of Nakodar custodial death

Sandeep Hans takes over as Hoshiarpur DC

Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal kick-starts procurement in Rahon

5 Nepalese servants commit ~40L theft at bizman’s house

5 Nepalese servants commit Rs 40L theft at bizman's house in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar Extension

Ludhiana: Manjit Nagar residents dump sewage at councillor's office

Seva Kendras to open seven days a week

Fire breaks out in plastic factory at Neechi Mangli

Vehicles gutted in fire at Khanna police station

Youth shot dead following altercation in Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab