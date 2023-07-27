PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 27

A war of words broke out between the Prime Minister’s Office and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of the PM’s scheduled event in Rajasthan on Thursday.

After Gehlot tweeted that his three-minute pre-scheduled address at the programme had been stopped, the PMO in a series of tweets refuted the charge saying the address was very much there and that it was the CMO that conveyed inability of Gehlot to attend.

“Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet,” Gehlot tweeted.

The PMO in a response said, “Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM @narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued.”

The event is about the inauguration and foundation laying of 12 medical colleges which, Gehlot said, was a result of the partnership between the Rajasthan government and the Centre.

“The project cost of these medical colleges is Rs 3,689 crore, of which Rs 2,213 crore is the share of the Centre and Rs 1,476 crore of the state government,” the CM tweeted earlier.

Through his tweets, he listed the following demands to the PM: “On the demand of the youth of Rajasthan, the permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme. The state government has waived loans worth Rs 15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers from all the cooperative banks under it. We have sent a one-time settlement proposal to the central government to waive the loans of nationalised banks, in which we will give the farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled.

“The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for caste census. The Central Government should take a decision on this without any delay. Due to the guidelines of NMC, the medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60% funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts.

“The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance.”

Rajasthan is due for elections soon.

