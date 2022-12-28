PM's brother, family hurt in accident near Mysuru

Mysuru: PM Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here, the police said on Tuesday. PTI
Law Commission’s letter creates flutter
New Delhi: A letter written by Chairman of the Law Commission of India Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi to Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation seeking party’s opinion on the issue of holding of simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has created a flutter. The letter, dated December 23 is addressed to Charu Majumdar, the iconic Naxalite leader who died in police custody five decades back. TNS
Peace agreement with insurgent group
New Delhi: The Centre and the Manipur Government have signed a tripartite peace pact with insurgent group Zeliangrong United Front, which agreed to give up violence and join the peaceful democratic process. TNS
Tunisha’s last rites held in Mumbai
Mumbai: The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide, were performed in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove