PM's brother, family hurt in accident near Mysuru

ANI

Mysuru: PM Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and family members sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near here, the police said on Tuesday. PTI

Law Commission’s letter creates flutter

New Delhi: A letter written by Chairman of the Law Commission of India Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi to Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation seeking party’s opinion on the issue of holding of simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies has created a flutter. The letter, dated December 23 is addressed to Charu Majumdar, the iconic Naxalite leader who died in police custody five decades back. TNS

Peace agreement with insurgent group

New Delhi: The Centre and the Manipur Government have signed a tripartite peace pact with insurgent group Zeliangrong United Front, which agreed to give up violence and join the peaceful democratic process. TNS

Tunisha’s last rites held in Mumbai

Mumbai: The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who died allegedly by suicide, were performed in Mumbai on Tuesday.