PM’s Hyderabad visit: Police on alert after terrorist attack inputs

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, May 24

Hyderabad is preparing to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday to participate in the 20th-year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB), even as police apprehend a terrorist attack.

As a precaution, the Telangana Police has announced several measures that include a temporary ban on drones and traffic diversions.

In a statement released today, the police have said, “Intelligence agencies have received inputs about the possibility of attacks by terrorist / antisocial elements by the use of para-gliders, remote controlled drone and remote controlled micro-light aircraft, etc. There is likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity, and also there is a grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account.”

The Cyberabad Police issued a notification banning remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled microlight aircraft within a radius of five kilometres of ISB and the Gachibowli Stadium.

The police have announced that any person contravening this order would be punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The orders would remain in force from noon on Wednesday (May 25) to 6 pm on Thursday (May 26).

While the prime minister will meet with senior leaders of his party at the Begumpet Airport, it is unlikely that senior leaders from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), including Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao (KCR) or the party’s working president KT Rama Rao (KTC), will receive him, as they both will be out of the city on May 26. Even on some previous occasions, the chief minister has not met the prime minister during his visit to the town.

The Cyberabad Police have also requested management of offices between Gachibowli Stadium to IIIT Junction, IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction and IIIT Junction to Gachibowli to stagger their work timings accordingly or to go for work from home mode to avoid any inconvenience.

Several alternate routes have been announced to ensure safety and security measures and thin out traffic in different areas. The movement of heavy vehicles has been restricted on most roads.