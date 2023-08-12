PM Modi's jokes uncalled for: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, August 11
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was “amazed” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jovial mood yesterday in the Lok Sabha while replying to the no-confidence motion on Manipur.
Insult to Manipur
It didn’t behove the PM to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when he was talking about a state (Manipur) that has been “on fire” for the past four months… it was an insult to Manipur. Rahul Gandhi
He said it didn’t behove the Prime Minister to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when he was talking about a state that has been “on fire” for the past four months.
Addressing mediapersons at the AICC headquarters here, Rahul said the Army could bring the situation in Manipur under control in two days, “but the PM refuses to stop the violence. He wants Manipur to burn”.
On “Bharatmata” row, he said: “‘Bharatmata’ represents an idea of India where everyone lives harmoniously with affection for each other… the word ‘Bharatmata’ has been expunged from Parliament, the decision is an insult to the word ‘Bharatmata’”.
