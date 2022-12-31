 PM's Principal Secy reviews Covid status; RT-PCR negative test report must for arrivals from China, 5 other nations from Jan 1 : The Tribune India

PM's Principal Secy reviews Covid status; RT-PCR negative test report must for arrivals from China, 5 other nations from Jan 1

1,716 international flights screened so far; 5,666 samples taken, 54 found Covid-positive

PM's Principal Secy reviews Covid status; RT-PCR negative test report must for arrivals from China, 5 other nations from Jan 1

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 31

Ahead of RT-PCR reports of arrivals from China, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong being made mandatory from Sunday, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a high-level review meeting with top government officials to take stock of preparedness in the event of a surge.

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, chaired the review meeting with senior officials and was apprised of the evolving global scenario of the pandemic with spikes in some countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil.

The top PMO official was told that so far 1,716 international flights had been screened, with 5,666 samples collected. Of these, 54 travellers tested positive which is a positivity rate of 0.94 pc. The sample collection is part of the 2 pc random sampling of international arrivals.

Also, it was discussed that more than 220 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered so far with 102.56 crore first doses (97%) and 95.13 crore second doses (90%) administered to eligible beneficiaries.

Experts present at the meeting also discussed issues regarding research of vaccines and their manufacturing in India besides taking note of recent scale-up of whole genome sequencing efforts to detect any potential new Covid 19 variants.

“Nearly 500 samples collected during December are being whole genome sequenced at the central lab network,” officials said.

The meeting focused on continued push to surveillance as advised by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in his review with state counterparts recently.

“The focus of discussions also was on enhancing awareness about COVID appropriate behaviour, ramping up of testing and uptake of COVID-19 precautionary doses,” sources said.

The meeting took stock of Covid mock drills across over 2,000 hospitals in India this week to test the operational readiness of COVID dedicated facilities with proper mapping of availability of Oxygen Plants, Ventilators, logistics and human resources.

“As many as 21,097 facilities conducted the mock drill, of which 16,108 were government facilities,” Mishra was informed.

The meeting also noted the revision of International Travel Guidelines Arrivals on December 29, whereby all international arrivals from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan will undergo mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted in 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey).

Air Suvidha Portal has been made operational with a provision to allow passengers to submit and upload negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration forms.

Mishra was told that monitoring of cases of severe acute respiratory illness, influenza-like Illness and similar diseases to identify early warning signals had started in states, and a weekly report for the same is being sent by states to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, official sources said pharma companies had been told to keep a close watch on global supply chain scenarios and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including COVID drugs.

Besides, the Ministry of Commerce is monitoring ongoing exports of medicinal products and equipment to China, sources said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

2
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

3
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

4
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

5
World

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

6
Delhi

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

7
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

8
Chandigarh

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

9
Nation

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


Cities

View All

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace