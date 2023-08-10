 Poet Thiruvalluvar’s steel statue made of Tamil letters installed in Coimbatore : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Poet Thiruvalluvar’s steel statue made of Tamil letters installed in Coimbatore

Poet Thiruvalluvar’s steel statue made of Tamil letters installed in Coimbatore

The 2.5-tonne statue is made of 1,330 interlinked Tamil characters in honour of the 1,330 ‘Thirukkural’ written by Thiruvalluvar

Poet Thiruvalluvar’s steel statue made of Tamil letters installed in Coimbatore

A 25-ft high statue of legendary Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar installed near Kurichikulam lakefront as part of a Smart City project, in Coimbatore. PTI



PTI

Coimbatore, August 10

A 25-foot-high steel statue of classic Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in a sitting posture and designed with linguistic characters has been installed near the Kurichikulam lakefront as part of a Smart City project in Coimbatore.

The 2.5-tonne statue is made of 1,330 interlinked Tamil characters in honour of the 1,330 ‘Thirukkural’ written by Thiruvalluvar, a top official here said.

“As part of our Smart City projects, we have rejuvenated seven old lakes of Coimbatore, including Kurichikulam. Its lakefront has been beautified with sculptures representing the Tamil culture and festivals. Near the lakefront, a huge statue of our revered poet Thiruvalluvar has been installed, made of Tamil characters,” Coimbatore’s Municipal Commissioner M Prathap told PTI.

Prathap, who is also the CEO of Coimbatore Smart City Limited (CSCL), said the statue as part of the Kurichikulam revival project is expected to be officially unveiled soon.

“We have sent a request to the office of the chief minister (of Tamil Nadu) for the inauguration of the lake project. We are awaiting a date for it from the Chief Minister’s Office,” he said.

The installation of Thiruvalluvar’s statue and other artworks depicting Tamil culture are part of a Rs 50-crore project under the Smart City to revive and rejuvenate Kurichikulam as well as develop its lakefront with walking and cycling tracks and a central pavillion, another senior official said.

“Thiruvalluvar’s statue is 25-foot-high, 15-foot-wide and 20-foot-long, and weighs 2.5 tonnes. This majestic sculpture has been created with 1,330 Tamil characters in honour of 1,330 ‘Tirukkural’ written by Thiruvalluvar. Tamil has 247 ‘eluttukkal’ (alphabets), so alphabets have been repeated,” Baskar Srinivasan, general manager, Coimbatore Smart City, told PTI.

Thiruvalluvar was a celebrated Tamil poet and scholar, and is best known as the author of ‘Tirukkural’, a collection of couplets on a wide array of subjects such as politics, economics, ethics and love. Tirukkural is considered one of the greatest works in Tamil literature.

In the sculptural work, Thiruvalluvar has been depicted in a sitting posture, holding a ‘panai olai’ (palm leaf) in one hand and in the other, an ‘ezhuththani’ (ancient stylus) used for writing manuscripts, he said.

The uniqueness of the statue is that the entire structure is made of steel and designed with “Tamil characters -- 12 ‘uyir eluttu’, 18 ‘mey eluttu’, 216 ‘uyirmey eluttu’ and one ‘ayuta eluttu’ for a total of 247 ‘eluttukkal’ (alphabets)”, Srinivasan said.

Each of the Tamil letters, made of steel, is interlaced and interlocked in different shapes to reflect the sun’s rays on the statue.

“Engineers from various parts of India with statue-making expertise were tasked to design and execute the same. The statue has been designed with four ‘secret’ words, which need to be searched and found,” Srinivasan said.

Prathap said the plan is to also launch a contest to spot these hidden words, once the statue is officially unveiled.

The statue of Thiruvalluvar in Coimbatore sits on a flight of wide steps in turn placed on a civil structure built in the middle of a water inlet connected to the 335-acre Kurichikulam. A bridge connects the peripheral walkway with the central structure.

On one side of the parapet around the statue, his first Tirukkural—“Agara mudhala eluthellam aadhibagavaan muthatre ulagu” -- is written, Srinivasan said.

He said Agara is the first letter of Tamil language similar to the alphabet ‘A’ in English. So the Tamil couplet translates to: “As the alphabet ‘A’ is the beginning of all letters, God is the beginning for all the lives in the world”, Srinivasan said.

Thiruvalluvar was born as Valluvar, sometime in the 1st century CE in a village near modern-day Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu. Very little is known about his early life, except that he was a weaver by profession, he said.

He remains one of the strongest and most revered personalities in Tamil culture and his Tirukkural is a cherished work of Tamil literature and held in very high regard, Srinivasan said.

This is the first sitting statue of Thiruvalluvar in Coimbatore, though there is a small statue of him in a standing position installed in the past near a flyover here.

The most iconic sculpture of the celebrated Tamil poet is the colossal standing statue of him in Kaniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, located atop a small island in a place where the waters of the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean meet.

The total height of this giant stone statue and the pedestal combined is 133 feet (41 metres). It denotes the 133 chapters of the Tirukkural. The sculpture of Thiruvalluvar is 95 feet (29 metres) and it stands on a 38 feet (12 metres) pedestal that represents the 38 chapters of virtue, the first of three books of the Kural text, according to the website of Tamil Nadu Tourism.

The second and third books – wealth and love respectively – are represented by the statue itself. The statue weighs 7,000 tonnes, it stated.

Coimbatore Smart City officials feel that the new sitting-posture steel statue of Thiruvalluvar will also soon become a tourist attraction in this industrial city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

2
Nation

BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar found dead in Assam after 'her intimate pictures with senior party leader leaked'

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

4
Nation The Tribune Exclusive

6,277 Agniveers of first batch stuck sans police verification

5
Himachal

4 rooms of resort at 600-year-old Nalagarh fort in Himachal Pradesh collapse following heavy rain

6
Jalandhar

'Women-friendly' liquor studio in Jalandhar draws ire

7
World

Pakistan allows drug import from India

8
Punjab

Can't make govt employee run for pension after retirement: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Nation

Kin of Indian girl in German care stage sit-in

10
Himachal

Nursing student ragged in Bilaspur hospital, case registered

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker PM

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar named Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party, will...

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien

Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: Le Parisien

Bomb disposals expert have been dispatched to the spot

Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC’s ‘khooni khela’; Mamata Banerjee hits back

Bengal rural polls: PM Modi slams TMC's 'khooni khela'; Mamata Banerjee hits back

Banerjee urges PM to ‘behave’ and accused him of maligning t...

Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh

Haryana Government extends Ayushman Bharat scheme to families with annual income up to Rs 3 lakh

8 lakh more families to benefit under the scheme

Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Sex with wife below 18 is rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Human traffickers have been using marriage as an alibi to ra...


Cities

View All

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

9,100 ltr lahan, 210 ltr illicit liquor seized in police raid

Roadways contractual staff hold gate rally in Tarn Taran

Elderly couple found dead at Batala village

BRTS crisis: Government lacks will to operate public transport in city

In broad daylight, youth shot dead at Banke Bihari wali gali

Home guard’s weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Home guard's weapon snatched in Bathinda, 3 held

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav opens 2 police stations in Bathinda

Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh: Shifting of meters outside Sector 8 houses in limbo

Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later

Chandigarh-Manali road closed following landslide

Chandigarh to go ahead with MD/MS counselling with new criteria

Girl held on charge of father’s murder in Chandigarh's Kishangarh

Enough proof to put outgoing chief on trial: Delhi cops to court

Enough proof to put outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial: Delhi cops to court

Delhi Commission for Women's 181 helpline got over 6.3 lakh calls in one year: Swati Maliwal

Jagdish Tytler given 10 days for papers' scrutiny in Pul Bangash killings case related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots

28 kids fall sick after gas leak in Delhi

Delhi Govt to hold energy audit of its buildings

Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Sultanpur Lodhi: Finally, first breach in Beas river plugged after 21 days

Punjabi singer Singga booked for promoting gun culture

Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard skips Punjab Vigilance Bureau summons

'Women-friendly' liquor studio in Jalandhar draws ire

Buy specially-designed envelopes, boxes for Rakhi at post offices in district

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Resolve civic woes: Ludhiana residents to MC

Cop among three booked for taking bribe from woman

12 cell phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

8 months on, man who killed his son nabbed

Posing as CIA officials, two ‘extort’ Rs 50K from cab driver

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Varsity sees multiple break-ins in week, forms probe panel

Cops attach drug peddler’s property worth Rs 15 lakh

Transformer commissioned in record time

Urban Estate residents seek anti-flood measures, relief

Fatehgarh Sahib DC to hoist Tricolour