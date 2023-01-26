Police gallantry medal for 125 posted in Naxal hotbeds, J&K

New Delhi, January 25

The Centre today announced police medals for 901 personnel on the eve of Republic Day, with 140 of them having been named for Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 93 for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 668 for Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said of the 140 PMG awardees, 80 have been recognised for their services in the left wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas and 45 for their gallant action in J&K. Among the awardees, 48 are from the CRPF, 31 from the Maharashtra Police, 25 from J&K, nine from Jharkhand, seven each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh and the BSF and the remaining from other states/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces, the statement said. The PMG is awarded on the grounds of ‘conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals’. The PPM is awarded for special distinguished record in police service and the PM is given for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

Thirty CBI employees are also among medal winners, among them those who supervised cases related to child sexual abuse material, death of Mahant Narendra Giri and against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Six CBI officers were awarded the PPM for Distinguished Service while 24 were awarded the PMMS, the MHA said in the statement. — TNS

25 awardees of ‘Veer Gatha’ felicitated

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated 25 winners of the Veer Gatha contest on Wednesday. The project is being conducted for the second year by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education. Some 19 lakh children sent in their entries. Rajnath gave away the winners a cash reward of Rs 10,000, a medal and a certificate each.

CRPF officer gets 8th bravery medal

CRPF officer Prakash Ranjan Mishra (49) has been decorated with a gallantry medal for the 8th time, making him the highest recipient of bravery medals among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), a government order said on Wednesday. He along with four of his colleagues has been awarded with the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for displaying “exemplary courage” in an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on December 20, 2020. PTI

