Police insert stick in UP man's genitals, give electric shocks; 5 cops booked

Budaun (UP), June 6
Five police personnel and two unidentified people have been booked here for allegedly torturing a man in custody.
Rehan (20) was held by police on suspicion of theft when he was returning home from work. He was given electric shocks and the accused inserted a wooden stick in his genitals, a complaint lodged by the man's family members alleged.
The accused took Rs 5,000 as bribe for letting the man go, they alleged. The incident took place at the Kakrala police outpost of the Alahapur police station area.
Unbelievable inhumanity!!! https://t.co/XI0BMFjkI5— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 5, 2022
The family members alleged that Rehan's health began deteriorating after the incident. The family is getting him treated at a private doctor of Bulandshahr.
On Wednesday, when his condition worsened, the family members complained about the matter to top officials.
The FIR was lodged on Friday on the directions of the SSP following investigation against seven people, including the then police outpost in-charge, four policemen and two unidentified persons.
In the complaint sent to the SSP, Rehan's relatives alleged that he was assaulted by the then outpost incharge Satyapal Singh, constables Narendra, Shekhar Jawla, Sonu and Vipin inside the police outpost.
Singh was shifted from the police outpost earlier while the remaining police personnel were sent to the police lines following the FIR.
After the matter came to the notice, SSP O P Singh handed over the investigation to Dataganj CO Prem Kumar Thapa. SP (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said on Saturday that after registering a case against the accused, orders were given for a departmental inquiry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad