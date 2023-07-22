Police seize drugs worth Rs 5 crore in Assam's Nagaon, 3 arrested

ANI

Nagaon, July 22

Police on Friday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth around Rs 5 crore in Assam's Nagaon town, and arrested three men.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Nagaon district police on Friday carried out an operation at the Christianbasti area in Nagaon town and recovered more than 800 grams of heroin.

"We launched the operation at the Christianbasti area based on secret information. We seized 60 soap cases of suspected heroin containing around 800 grams from three men," Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon, said.

"The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore. The arrested persons were carrying the drugs from Dimapur to Nagaon," the police officer added.

The arrested persons were identified as Chanu Sheikh, Gulzar Hussain and Nizamuddin.

