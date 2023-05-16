Police urge people to help identifying man seen masturbating on Delhi Metro

New Delhi, May 16
Delhi Police on Tuesday urged people to help identifying the man who was allegedly seen masturbating in a metro train, the video of which went viral on social media.
“This man was performing obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential,” the Delhi Metro Police said in a tweet.
The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while travelling in the metro.
Police took suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Race for Karnataka CM post: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress chief Kharge
Newly elected MLAs in Karnataka have already passed a one-li...
Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore
While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...
Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD
‘Cyclone Mocha may not have an impact on the monsoon, as it’...
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets
Ex-MLA to be produced in court on Wednesday, his two aides a...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...