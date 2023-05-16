Police urge people to help identifying man seen masturbating on Delhi Metro

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

Delhi Police on Tuesday urged people to help identifying the man who was allegedly seen masturbating in a metro train, the video of which went viral on social media.

“This man was performing obscene act in Delhi metro and he is now wanted in FIR NO.02/23 PS IGIA metro. Please inform SHO IGIA metro on 8750871326 or 1511 (control room) or 112 (police helpline). Identity of the informer will be kept confidential,” the Delhi Metro Police said in a tweet.

The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while travelling in the metro.

Police took suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.