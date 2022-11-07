Polish national held at Mumbai airport with heroin worth Rs 18 crore

New Delhi, November 7
The CBI on Monday arrested a Polish national at the Mumbai International Airport with 6-kg heroin believed to be worth Rs 18 crore, officials said.
The arrested national, Jasinki Andrzej Wieslaw, was coming from Zimbabwe via Ethiopia, they said.
He was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with the contraband, they added.
