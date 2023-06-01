Political parties can dissent but mustn’t create chasms among people: Mohan Bhagwat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said some political parties were fanning conflicts and creating chasms among people in the country and called upon them to have the wisdom to make sure they didn’t undermine national glory and unity in the process of playing politics.

Noting that the world was looking at India with hope and awe, Bhagwat, addressing an RSS training event in Nagpur today, lamented the rising conflicts on the basis of caste, religion and language.

“All over we see conflictbased on language, faith, caste, facilities. This conflict has risen to an extent that instead of showing our collective power to the enemy on our borders we are fighting each other….and there are people fanning these conflicts. Politics is played.

We are a democracy.

There will always be many multiple parties and multiplethoughts. Competition for power will also remain. But even this has a limit. All these are political parties of the country. Nitpicking is part of politics. Let them do it.

But they should at least have the wisdom to ensure their politics does not create chasms among people, undermine the glory of India, and foment internal conflicts… But that’s not visible,” Bhagwat said.

He said it was everyone’s collective duty to maintain India’s unity and integrity.

Cautioning against blame game, Bhagwat said the approach of all citizens should be such as does not give anti national forces any opportunity to play with unity of the country at a time when external enemies are keen to undermine India.

Bhagwat also called upon people to cast away the baggage of foreign rule (Mughal and British) and move forward as one.