Political slugfest between TRS and BJP over Hyderabad gangrape

On May 28, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by five boys inside an Innova vehicle

Political slugfest between TRS and BJP over Hyderabad gangrape

Police person attempt to detain BJP party workers protesting inside the Jubilee Hills police station demanding justice to a teenager, who was allegedly gang-raped by schoolboys, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, June 5

What started as a crime of sexual exploitation of a minor has snowballed into a major political fight between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and the BJP. This happened after M. Raghunandan Rao, one of the two BJP MLAs in the Telangana Assembly, accused the ruling party of shielding the son of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator in what has come to be known as the “Jubilee Hills rape case”.

On May 28, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by five boys inside an Innova vehicle. Two days later, on May 31, the girl's father filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police station under Section 324 of the IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means) and Sections 9 and 10 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After the victim made a statement before the police, the charges were altered to Sections 376D (gang rape), 320 and 323 of IPC, and Sections 5 (whoever commits gang penetrative sexual assault on a child) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO were also added.

The BJP has alleged that the Telangana Police, under pressure from the political masters, gave a clean chit to the MLA’s son, making a statement within hours that the AIMIM MLAs son was not involved in the crime. The AIMIM is a friendly party of the TRS, whose chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi supports TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). To prove his statement, the BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao released pictures of the MLA’s son, forcing the TRS leaders to make statements saying “law will be allowed to take its course”.

Meanwhile, three of the five accused of gangrape are also minors. The police have arrested three accused so far, and the other two arrests are also expected on Sunday, police sources said. DCP West Joel Davis told the media that the vehicle in which the crime took place has been impounded; he said it bore a temporary registration number, so the ownership details are being verified.

Davis said that on the day of the gangrape, the girl had attended two day-time parties at Insomnia and Amnesia Pubs and was offered a ride back by the accused. One of the arrested accused, identified as Sadudin Malik, is 18 years old and has been sent to judicial custody, while the other two arrested are minors and have been sent to a juvenile home.

The BJP, which has announced Mission 2023 to take on the TRS in Telangana, has turned this act of heinous crime into a political issue. It may be mentioned that Telangana has recently seen many visits by senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda, who have visited Telangana on one pretext or the other. The BJP has announced a two-day national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

The gangrape of the minor teenage girl has become a political issue on two counts—that the city is unsafe for girls and women even during the day; secondly, the kin of politicians of the ruling party and their supporters indulge in crime freely without any fear. This has forced the state Home Minister Mohamood Ali to state that none will be spared irrespective of political linkages.

The two minor accused have been produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police have said. The two major opposition parties - BJP and Congress, have demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI as the state police have tried to give a clean chit to the accused even before starting the investigation.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has written an open letter to the chief minister alleging that kin of some politically influential people were being shielded due to their influence and that to come out clean, the government should hand over the investigation to the CBI.

The BJP has also sought the closing of all pubs in Telangana and demanded the summoning of an all-party meeting to discuss the law and order situation in the state. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has also supported the demand for handing over the investigation to the CBI. So far, the chief minister has not reacted to the demand and is busy with fire-fighting.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

6
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Trending

‘Hope his ‘chaat’ details are not there’: Woman munches ‘Bhelpuri’ on trashed phone bill of stranger having his all call records

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR

Further investigation is underway, say police

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College