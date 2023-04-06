 Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI : The Tribune India

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Noting that political leaders don’t enjoy immunity higher than the common citizens, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL by 14 political parties, including the Congress, AAP, RJD, TMC and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, seeking pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines to check the alleged misuse of central probe agencies against political rivals. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 5

Noting that political leaders don’t enjoy immunity higher than the common citizens, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a PIL by 14 political parties, including the Congress, AAP, RJD, TMC and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, seeking pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines to check the alleged misuse of central probe agencies against political rivals.

“Political leaders do not enjoy immunity higher than the common citizens... once we accept that political leaders are absolutely on the same footing as common citizens with no higher immunity, then how can we say there can be no arrests unless there is a three-pronged test which is satisfied…. Sorry! We cannot entertain this…,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, refusing to entertain the PIL.

Noting that even the media did not have higher rights, the top court said political persons were also citizens and as citizens they were subject to similar rules.

“So someone collects crores (of rupees) from common pensioners, no payment made and so multiple FIRs are filed... and the case comes here. Can we say that there can be no arrest here?” wondered the Bench which also included Justice JB Pardiwala. As the top court made it clear that it wouldn’t entertain the petition, senior counsel AM Singhvi, representing the petitioners (political parties), sought permission to withdraw it “at this stage” and the PIL was accordingly “dismissed as withdrawn”.

Before seeking to withdraw the PIL, Singhvi tried to persuade the top court to lay down pre-arrest and post-arrest guidelines for the central probe agencies, alleging a 600 per cent increase in CBI and ED cases since 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power and 95 per cent of which were against opposition leaders.

Contending that democracy is a part of basic structure, Singhvi said misuse of central probe agencies against Opposition leaders disturbed the level playing field. He clarified that the petitioners were not seeking any particular relief in a particular case and that they were not seeking anything with regard to ongoing probes.

“Between 2014 and 2022, 121 political leaders have been probed by the Enforcement Directorate out of whom 95 per cent are from opposition parties…. The CBI has probed 124 political leaders and out of these, 108 are from opposition parties,” Singhvi alleged.

However, the Bench said laying down general guidelines without having relation to facts of a case would be dangerous. “You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases,” it told Singhvi.

Singhvi urged the top court to direct the probe agencies and courts to apply the triple test (whether a person is a flight risk, or whether there is a reasonable apprehension of the tampering of evidence or of the influencing/intimidation of witnesses) for arrest of persons in any cognisable offences except those involving serious bodily violence.

“How can we start laying down guidelines in an abstract context? Laying down general guidelines de hors the facts of the case cannot be done. If an individual comes to us then the law can be laid down as the highest court of the country…. We need to have facts in a case or group of cases,” the CJI told Singhvi.

The petitioners — Congress, DMK, RJD, BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), JMM, JD(U), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, and J&K National Conference – claimed that together they represented 45.19% of the votes cast in the last state/UT Assembly elections, and 42.5% of the votes cast in the 2019 General Election, and were in power in 11 states/UTs.

On same footing as common man

Political leaders do not enjoy immunity higher than the common citizens... once we accept that political leaders are on same footing as common citizens, how can we say there can be no arrests…

How can we start laying down guidelines in abstract context? If an individual comes to us then the law can be laid down as the highest court of country… We need to have facts in a case/group of cases. CJI-led Bench

Reality check for Opposition

Those embroiled in corruption have come together on one platform, playing politics of false accusations. The order of the Supreme Court will hold the mirror to all of them. JP Nadda, BJP Chief

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4
Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

5
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

6
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

7
Delhi

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

8
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

9
Nation

Suspect who set passengers ablaze on Kerala train nabbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

10
Nation

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties' petition against 'misuse' of CBI, ED against political rivals

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

North Korea warns ‘offensive action’ over allies’ drills

The North Korean comments come a day after the United States...

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

India elected to UN Statistical Commission, other key UN subsidiary bodies

In the election, South Korea win over China for the other se...

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Politicians don’t enjoy higher immunity: Supreme Court declines Opposition plea on ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

Boost to anti-corruption fight: BJP

‘Corrupt have united against honest PM’

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

Congress leader KC Venugopal lodges police complaint against illegal cloning of his mobile number

The complaint filed by Venugopal's secretary K Sarat Chandra...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Accused Hardial’s quizzing leads to recovery of over 2-kg heroin

Turning love for cars into her calling

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

UP man held for extortion bid

Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

Gangster ‘Boxer’ in 8-day custody of Delhi Police

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Send crop damage reports on time: Revenue Minister

As Sushil Rinku joins AAP, Congress tries to keep its Jalandhar West flock intact

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Child care institution in Nawanshahr soon

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

MC chief, AAP MLA inspect ongoing works

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister

Address farmers’ problems: Jai Inder

2 TIET students hurt in attack by outsider

1-day seminar on National Education Policy organised