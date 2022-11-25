Poll to decide fate of Gujarat for next 25 years: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 24

Taking a dig at the rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its promise of providing free electricity in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said it was time to generate income from electricity instead of getting it for free.

“The upcoming Assembly elections are about deciding Gujarat’s destiny for the next 25 years,” he said, noting though many developmental works had been carried out by the ruling BJP in Gujarat and the Centre, time had come to take a “giant leap”.

Addressing an election rally in Modasa, the PM also slammed the Congress, saying it believed in the formula of “divide and rule” and focused only on how to be in power.

In Dehgam, PM Modi said the BJP government in Gujarat had transformed the education sector, making it more scientific and modern.

Taking on AAP, the PM said, “Around 20 to 25 years ago, Gujarat’s budget allocation for education was just Rs 1,600 crore. Today, it stands at Rs 33,000 crore, more than the total budget outlay of many states. This is the progress we have made.”

“The changes we brought to this sector have benefited the people of the entire Gujarat. The BJP government has transformed the education sector in the state and made it more scientific and modern. Gandhinagar has now become an education hub, housing numerous colleges and universities,” he was quoted as saying.

Taking on the Congress, the PM claimed its leaders did not have any vision for developing Gujarat as they were busy criticising him all the time.

He also addressing a poll rally in Palanpur in the Banaskantha district.