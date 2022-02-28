Polling begins for 38 seats in first phase of Manipur Assembly election

PTI

Imphal, February 28

Polling in the first phase of assembly election in Manipur began at 7 am on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations.

The prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister and BJP candidate N Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh.

Of the 38 seats, 10 constituencies are in Imphal East, 13 in Imphal West, six each in Bishnupur and Churachandpur, and three in Kangpokpi district.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal has said that out of the total 173 candidates, 39 have criminal antecedents.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all 38 seats, followed by Congress with 35 contestants, NPP with 27, JD (U) with 28, Shiv Sena with seven, RPI (Athawale) with six, LJP (Ram Vilas) with three, and Kuki National Assembly and Kuki People's Alliance with two each. Eighteen Independents are also in the fray.

As many as 6,884 polling personnel have been deployed for the exercise. Arrangements for webcasting are in place and micro-observers have been deployed at sensitive polling stations.

