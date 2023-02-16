Over 51% turnout recorded in Tripura polls till 1pm

PTI

Agartala, February 16

More than 51.42 per cent voters cast their vote till 1 pm on Thursday in the Tripura Assembly polls which is in progress in all 60 constituencies amid heavy security, election officials said.

Several incidents of violence, attacks and counter-attacks were reported in the poll-bound northeastern state.

At least 60 opposition party workers were injured when the ruling party workers attacked them in Gomati, Sepahijala and West Tripura districts.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said that wherever the authority got information of any trouble, the security forces rushed to the areas and resolved the problem.

A senior police official said a police constable was suspended in Gomati district for his alleged role in urging people to cast votes in favour of a party.

Opposition political parties, including CPI (M) and Congress, complained that in several places, including Dhanpur and Kakraban, the ruling party workers obstructed the voters belonging to the opposition parties.

Men, women and first-time voters in large numbers queued up in front of the polling stations well before the voting started at 7am in eight districts. IANS