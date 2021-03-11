Pollution behind 23.5 Lakh premature deaths in 2019

New Delhi, May 18
India saw more than 23.5 lakh premature deaths due to pollution of all types in 2019, the highest among all countries globally.
This is one of the key takeaways of a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal.
16.7 lakh fatalities caused by air pollution
9.8 lakh deaths due to ambient PM2.5 pollution
6.1 lakh casualties caused by household air pollution
CAUSES
Burning of biomass in households | Coal combustion | Crop burning
MOST-AFFECTED REGION
In India, air pollution is most severe in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (northern India), where topography and meteorology concentrate pollution from energy, mobility, industry, agriculture, and other activities
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Economic losses due to modern forms of pollution such as ozone pollution have increased between 2000 and 2019 in India and are now approximately 1% of its GDP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...