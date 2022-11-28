Poonawala to undergo pending polygraph, narco tests this week

PTI

New Delhi, November 27

The remaining sessions of polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will be conducted over the next two days and the narco test is likely to be held on December 5, sources said on Sunday.

They said two sessions of polygraph test have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini here. Poonawala has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On Saturday, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

The police are yet to find Walkar's skull and some body parts as well as the weapon used to dismember her body.