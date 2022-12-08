Poor showing by AAP in bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, December 7

Though AAP won a majority in the Delhi MC elections, poor showing in the bastions of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, minister Satyendar Jain and senior leader Amanatullah Khan came as a setback for the party.

While Jain is in Tihar Jail and Amanatullah is out on bail, Sisodia is under the scanner of probe agencies for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy “scam”

Jain, in jail for over six months, is the MLA from Shakur Basti where AAP lost to the BJP in all three wards — Saraswati Vihar, Paschim Vihar and Rani Bagh. Jain was continuously targeted by the BJP during campaigning after purported videos of him getting massage and special diet behind bars went viral.

In Sisodia’s Patparganj Assembly constituency, AAP lost in three of the four wards. In Amanatullah’s Okhla seat, AAP lost four of the five wards. It won Madanpur Khadar East while the BJP emerged victorious in Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar West.

