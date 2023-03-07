Population control policy to ‘figure’ in top RSS meet

New Delhi, March 6
A comprehensive population control policy equally applicable to all communities is likely to be on the agenda for a three-day meeting of RSS' top decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will meet in Haryana's Samalkha from March 12 to 14.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had spoken eloquently about the need for such a policy in his Vijayadashmi address in Nagpur last year.
Bhagwat while noting that religion-based population imbalance could not be ignored and that “it had divided countries before” had strongly batted for a population control policy to ensure a “balance between communities” and prepare for a future with an eye on resource availability.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India
Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...
Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt
The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...
Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...
Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US
The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...