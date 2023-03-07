Population control policy to ‘figure’ in top RSS meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

A comprehensive population control policy equally applicable to all communities is likely to be on the agenda for a three-day meeting of RSS' top decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, which will meet in Haryana's Samalkha from March 12 to 14.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had spoken eloquently about the need for such a policy in his Vijayadashmi address in Nagpur last year.

Bhagwat while noting that religion-based population imbalance could not be ignored and that “it had divided countries before” had strongly batted for a population control policy to ensure a “balance between communities” and prepare for a future with an eye on resource availability.