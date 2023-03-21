Porn clip on screens at rly station, 2 FIRs lodged

PTI

New Delhi: A porn clip playing on display screens of televisions at one of the platforms at the Patna station in Bihar on Sunday left railway officials red-faced. Two FIRs have been registered against the company, Dutta Studio, which is in charge of the display. TNS

Hate crime: Sikh student assaulted in Canada

Toronto: In an apparent hate crime, a 21-year-old Sikh student was attacked in British Columbia province by unknown men, who ripped off his turban and dragged him, a media report stated.