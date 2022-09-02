Portal for allotting houses to CAPF personnel launched

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Unveiling the “CAPF eAwas” web portal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Housing Satisfaction Ratio (HSR) for the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be enhanced to about 74 per cent by late 2024.

The portal has been launched to enable the personnel of CAPFs and Assam Rifles for online registration and allotment of residential quarters and thereby increasing the chances of finding a government accommodation by widening the available pool of homes.

The Home Minister said the government has so far been able to enhance the housing satisfaction for the troops of the CAPFs by 13 per cent.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had started working on this subject as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge in 2014, Shah said.

BSF Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh, who spoke before the minister to give an overview of the new facility, said as per current data about 19 per cent houses are vacant in CAPFs and, through this portal, a jawan of one force can seek a house available with another force.

The CAPFs comprise the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB, apart from the Assam Rifles. Shah said when the BJP government took charge in 2014, the housing satisfaction ratio for CAPFs was about 33-34 per cent. This figure is now 48 per cent, he added.

“By November, 2024, we will increase the housing satisfaction ratio for CAPFs by up to 60 per cent and if we take into account those available in the common pool of the forces, we can add another 13 per cent and this ratio would then be about 73-74 per cent,” Shah said.

#amit shah