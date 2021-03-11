Portals of Kedarnath temple open for devotees

PTI

Dehradun, May 6

Portals of the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand opened on Friday for pilgrims after remaining shut for six months.

The portals of the temple were closed for winter on November 6 last year.

In the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dami, a "Rudrabhishek" was performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for peace and prosperity in the world.

After performing a special prayer amidst religious chants, the main gate of the temple was opened at 6.25 am with around 10,000 devotees present there.

A band of the Indian Army's Maratha Regiment played devotional tunes on the occasion.

CM Dhami congratulated the devotees present there and prayed to the deity for their well-being.

This year's Char Dham yatra began with the opening of the portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3.

The portals of the Badrinath shrine will open on May 8.