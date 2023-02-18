Portals of Kedarnath to open for devotees on April 25

Dehradun, February 18
The portals of Kedarnath situated in the upper Garhwal Himalayas will be opened on April 25 after nearly six months of their closure during the winter season.
The gates of the Himalayan temple will be thrown open to devotees at 6.20 am on April 25, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti sources said.
The timing and date for the reopening of the temple gates were announced at a ceremony at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri.
The ceremony was attended by BKTC officials, tirth purohits and officials of the district administration.
The idol of lord Shiva is brought down every year after the closure of Kedarnath to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath where it is worshipped during winter.
Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are already scheduled to open on April 27 and April 22.
The Char Dham temples, including Kedarnath, are closed every year in October-November due to extreme cold conditions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia on Feb 26
The Central agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioni...
US President Biden makes unannounced trip to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary
Meets Ukraine's Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an ...
Dissolve Election Commission, demands Uddhav Thackeray amid war with Maharashtra CM Shinde
After losing the party's name and symbol, Uddhav fights to k...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow following 'specific bomb threat'; later cleared for take-off
Details about the number of passengers on board the aircraft...