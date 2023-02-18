 Portals of Kedarnath to open for devotees on April 25 : The Tribune India

Portals of Kedarnath to open for devotees on April 25

Char Dham temples, including Kedarnath, are closed every year in October-November due to extreme cold conditions

Portals of Kedarnath to open for devotees on April 25

The portals of Kedarnath temple will be thrown open to devotees at 6.20 am on April 25. PTI file



PTI

Dehradun, February 18

The portals of Kedarnath situated in the upper Garhwal Himalayas will be opened on April 25 after nearly six months of their closure during the winter season.

The gates of the Himalayan temple will be thrown open to devotees at 6.20 am on April 25, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti sources said.

The timing and date for the reopening of the temple gates were announced at a ceremony at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri.

The ceremony was attended by BKTC officials, tirth purohits and officials of the district administration.

The idol of lord Shiva is brought down every year after the closure of Kedarnath to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath where it is worshipped during winter.

Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are already scheduled to open on April 27 and April 22.

The Char Dham temples, including Kedarnath, are closed every year in October-November due to extreme cold conditions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police conduct ‘Op Seal’ at 10 inter-state borders; over 6,000 vehicles checked, 32 impounded, challans issued to 366 violators

2
Punjab

Punjab Health Systems Corporation scam: Rs 13 crore goods bought without tender

3
Trending

75-year-old son sings to his 105-year-old father, video of rare bonhomie leaves Internet in awe of it

4
Science Technology

TCS not considering layoffs, says looking to hire startup employees who have lost their jobs

5
Nation

47-year-old man drags 16-year-old girl by hair in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for declining marriage proposal

6
Nation

Aim must be to win all 48 Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats, Amit Shah tells BJP workers; slams Uddhav for 'surrendering' at Sharad Pawar's feet

7
Chandigarh

Haryana employees cane-charged in Panchkula, many hurt

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh will make efforts to get its 7.19 per cent share in Chandigarh city: Deputy CM Agnihotri

9
World

China employed ‘strategy’ in 2021 elections for pro-Beijing govt in Canada: Report

10
Science Technology

Meta to launch paid ‘blue badge’ subscription service for Facebook, Instagram

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

Excise policy case: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Feb 26

Excise policy case: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia on Feb 26

The Central agency had asked Sisodia to appear for questioni...

US President Joe Biden visits Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

US President Biden makes unannounced trip to Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

Meets Ukraine's Zelensky at Mariinsky Palace to announce an ...

Dissolve Election Commission, demands Uddhav Thackeray amid war with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Dissolve Election Commission, demands Uddhav Thackeray amid war with Maharashtra CM Shinde

After losing the party's name and symbol, Uddhav fights to k...

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report

Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...

IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow following ‘specific bomb threat’; later cleared for take-off

IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow following 'specific bomb threat'; later cleared for take-off

Details about the number of passengers on board the aircraft...


Cities

View All

Police crack Amritsar bank robbery, arrest 2 men, recover Rs 22 lakh

Police crack Amritsar bank robbery, arrest 2 men, recover Rs 22 lakh

Amritsar: Two involved in kidnapping, Rs 10L extortion case nabbed

Farmer unions set for rail roko in Gurdaspur from Feb 22

Amritsar students suffer due to shortage of teachers

Drone entering from Pak side shot down

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Hry employees cane-charged, many hurt

Haryana employees cane-charged in Panchkula, many hurt

Mani Majra man held with drugs, revolver

Fake surety: Parking contractor booked in Chandigarh

Open house: Is it justified to stop registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Chandigarh: Rose Festival ends on musical note

Excise policy case: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Feb 26

Excise policy case: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia on Feb 26

Sahil Gehlot had plans to push Nikki Yadav out of car and pass it of as accident: Sources

ABVP accuses Left-backed affiliates of 'vandalism' at JNU

Miscreants throw stones at Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence

Ahead of Delhi Budget, Manish Sisodia seeks suggestions from traders

Democracy in danger if CM gives such statements: Union Minister Shekhawat on Bhagwant Mann-Governor spat

Democracy in danger if CM gives such statements: Union Minister Shekhawat on Bhagwant Mann-Governor spat

Focus more on Mission 100%, DEOs, school heads directed

Latifpura stir: Another protester held

Potato glut revives old fears of Doaba farmers

Show-cause notice to Ludhiana MC secy

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Two killed, 15 hurt as bus rams into stationary truck on highway

Thief held, stolen scooter, gold ornaments recovered

Refrain from dumping waste into Buddha Nullah, MC tells residents

Illegal colony being constructed in Lohara, civic body officials in slumber

Three months on, Vertical Garden project site sans plants

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Language Dept to issue fines over failure to change sign boards to Pbi

Cancer awareness marathon