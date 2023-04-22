Portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri open for devotees

Gangotri/Yamunotri, April 22

The portals of the Gangotri and the Yamunotri shrines have been opened for the devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Saturday. As per the schedule, the doors of Gangotri Dham opened at 12.35 pm and that of Yamunotri Dham opened at 12.41 in the afternoon.

Now for the next six months, the devotees will be able to do darshan in both the Dhams. Today the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a puja at Gangotri temple on the occasion of its ceremonial opening. He also offered prayers at Kharsali, when goddess Yamuna's idol, in a decorated palanquin carried by the priests, left in a procession for Yamunotri Dham where she will be worshipped for the next six months.

He said that with the opening of the doors of both the Dhams today, the Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand has started.

The portals of Kedarnath will open on April 25 and that of Badrinath on April 27. Devotees coming on Chardham Yatra were welcomed on their arrival. Flowers were showered on the devotees through helicopter.

Dhami said that Chardham Yatra will be held with full enthusiasm. He said the yatra is being regularly monitored and every possible facility will be made available to the devotees in the state.

#Uttarakhand