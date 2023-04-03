Post Bihar clashes, Shah talks to Governor, more forces on way

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in the state. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to send additional battalions of Central Armed Police Forces to assist the state administration in handling the situation, officials said.

The officials said that additional forces would be sent following a request of the Bihar Government. A senior official said that the Governor is believed to have apprised Shah about the prevailing situation in the state.

Addressing a rally in Hisua of Nawada district of Bihar, Shah said the BJP would dislodge ‘Mahagathbandhan’ from power in the state in next Assembly poll in 2025 and “rioters would be hung upside down”. Communal violence rocked Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during Ram Navami festivities.

In neighbouring West Bengal, a BJP MLA was hurt in fresh clashes between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Hooghly on Sunday evening. Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh and a few police personnel were among those injured in the violence, an official said.

Shah, while alleging that the government in Bihar was “bad” and characterised by corruption, anarchy and oppression, blamed the Nitish Kumar dispensation for the communal tension that forced him to cancel a scheduled visit to Sasaram.

“I spoke to the Bihar Governor to take stock of the situation. Lalan Singh (president of JD-U) is taking exception to that. He should remember I am the Home Minister of the country. If lawlessness prevails in Bihar, I cannot be a mute spectator. The state is a part of the country,” Shah asserted.

“Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi return to power in 2024 and help BJP form its own government after the Assembly poll in 2025…all the rioters will be hung upside down,” he further said.