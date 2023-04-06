Post clashes, govt cautions states on Hanuman Jayanti

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

In view of the recent communal violence in West Bengal and Bihar during Ram Navami, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has shot off an advisory to all states and UTs to ensure law and order during Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

Officials said the advisory was aimed at sensitising law enforcement agencies following the communal violence last week. Union Home Minister’s office tweeted: “The states are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order and peaceful observance of the festival.”