 Post-conviction in 2006 case, Atiq Ahmad back to Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail from UP : The Tribune India

Post-conviction in 2006 case, Atiq Ahmad back to Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail from UP

Brought back in a UP police van after a nearly 24-hour-long road journey from Prayagraj

Post-conviction in 2006 case, Atiq Ahmad back to Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail from UP

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought to Sabarmati Central Jail, a day after a Prayagraj Court sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. PTI Photo



PTI

Ahmedabad, March 29

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad was brought back to the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad amid tight security on Wednesday evening, a day after a court at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

Ahmad, a former Uttar Pradesh MLA and Lok Sabha MP, was brought back to the high-security jail in Gujarat in a UP police van after a nearly 24-hour-long road journey from Prayagraj.

The UP police had on Sunday taken the 60-year-old gangster-politician to Prayagraj, his hometown, for production in a special MP-MLA court, which conducted trial in the 2006 kidnapping case.

The special court on Tuesday held Ahmad and two others -- lawyer Saulat Hanif and Dinesh Pasi -- guilty in the 17-year-old case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The three were pronounced guilty under Indian Penal Code section 364-A (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder.

The former Lok Sabha MP was kept in the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj after he was brought from Ahmedabad for court appearance.

Ahmad has been lodged in the Sabarmati Jail since June 2019 after the Supreme Court in April that year directed that the former MP from Phulpur in UP be shifted to a high-security facility in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault on a real estate businessman, Mohit Jaiswal, while lodged in a prison in the northern state.

The former Samajwadi Party legislator is named in more than 100 criminal cases, and recently he was listed as an accused in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2006 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was gunned down in Prayagraj on February 24.

Early this month, the former MLA had moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming he and his family have been falsely "roped in" as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

In his plea, Ahmed said the Uttar Pradesh Police were in all likelihood seeking his transit remand and police custody to take him from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj and he "genuinely apprehends he may be eliminated during this transit period".

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had last month charged the Samajwadi Party with garlanding gangsters like Ahmad and said in the state Assembly that "mafia (Atiq Ahmad) ko mitti me mila denge (will destroy the mafia)." Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmad is allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, an MLA from the Bahujan Samaj Party who was shot dead in 2005. Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case, was himself gunned down outside his residence in Prayagraj.

After the murder of the BSP MLA on January 25, 2005, Umesh Pal, then a zilla panchayat member, had told the police he was a witness to the killing.

Umesh Pal had alleged when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Ahmad, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006.

An FIR (first information report) in the kidnapping case was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother Ashraf and others. The police had submitted a chargesheet in the special court against 11 people, one of whom later died.

Ahmad and Ashraf are also accused of being a part of a conspiracy, while they were in prison, to kill Umesh Pal.  

#Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

3
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

NATO keen to engage with India, says top official

NATO keen to engage with India, says top official

‘NATO has shifted noticeably in its engagement with nations ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands