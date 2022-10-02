Post PFI ban, five Kerala RSS leaders accorded ‘Y’ security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 1

In view of intelligence inputs suggesting a threat to a few Kerala RSS functionaries in the aftermath of the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Centre has decided to accord the ‘Y’ category security cover to five such right-wing leaders in the state, officials said today.

According to the officials, the names the RSS leaders have been found on the radar of the PFI after central probe and intelligence agencies recovered documents in this connection during the recent crackdown on the radical Islamic organisation, which the Centre banned early this week.

The officials said the smallest ‘Y’ category of central security cover has been accorded to the five RSS leaders based on inputs and recommendations provided to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by central investigative and intelligence agencies. The CRPF VIP security wing has been asked to render the task, they said. About two to three armed commandos will be provided to each protectee as part of the cover, the sources said

The officials, however, refused to divulge the identities of those Kerala RSS functionaries, who have been provided the security.