Post-victory, PM gets rousing welcome

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Monday gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha following the party’s resounding victory in the Assembly elections. The Prime Minister was greeted with a standing ovation, with MPs raising slogans of “Modi, Modi” when he entered the House. Meanwhile, Modi greeted people at start of the Sikh New Year. TNS
AMCA prototype awaits CCS nod
New Delhi: In an important development for the Indian fighter jet programme, the Ministry of Defence has initiated the process for obtaining approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security’s (CCS) for design and prototype development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The Rajya Sabha was informed in a written reply on Monday. The AMCA is a fifth generation fighter aircraft. It is costlier than fourth generation fighter aircraft because of its special features, the MoD said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
Covid vaccine drive to cover 12 to 14-yr-olds from tomorrow
Comorbidity clause removed for booster doses for 60-plus