Post-victory, PM gets rousing welcome

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Monday gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha following the party’s resounding victory in the Assembly elections. The Prime Minister was greeted with a standing ovation, with MPs raising slogans of “Modi, Modi” when he entered the House. Meanwhile, Modi greeted people at start of the Sikh New Year. TNS

AMCA prototype awaits CCS nod

New Delhi: In an important development for the Indian fighter jet programme, the Ministry of Defence has initiated the process for obtaining approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security’s (CCS) for design and prototype development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The Rajya Sabha was informed in a written reply on Monday. The AMCA is a fifth generation fighter aircraft. It is costlier than fourth generation fighter aircraft because of its special features, the MoD said.