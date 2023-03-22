Post violence in San Francisco, US to beef up security at Indian missions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

The US condemned the mob attack on India’s consulate in San Francisco and vowed to ensure the safety of premises and the security of its diplomats. “That vandalism, it’s just absolutely unacceptable,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

“The US State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities. I can say that it is working with local authorities to properly investigate and the State Department is going to be working from an infrastructure perspective to repair the damage, but it’s unacceptable,” he said in response to a question.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also condemned the violence and in a tweet said, “We are committed to the safety and security of these facilities and the diplomats who work within them.”

The Indian grouse, however, has been that the local law enforcement agencies have taken no action so far related to the rioting in front of the consulate even as in London, at least one person had been arrested so far, though that too is being seen as inadequate.

Several public figures have spoken up and demanded strict police action against pro-Khalistani activists. UK MP Bob Blackman said pro-Khalistani activists were “a very small, very small section of the Sikh community”.