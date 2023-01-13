Post yatra, CBI books ex-Fin Secy in corruption case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

The CBI on Thursday lodged an FIR against former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram and a UK-based company for alleged corruption in the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for Indian currency notes.

The agency alleged Mayaram, UK-based De La Rue International Ltd and unidentified officials of the Ministry of Finance and the RBI hatched a criminal conspiracy to extend undue favour to the firm. It alleged Mayaram granted an “illegal” three-year extension to an “expired contract” with the company for supplying the security thread without taking mandatory security clearance from the Home Ministry or informing the then Finance Minister. It was the fourth extension to the firm, it alleged.

After registering the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at Jaipur and Delhi residences of the 1978-batch retired IAS officer, days after he had joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to the development, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh mentioned in a tweet, “A former RBI Gov walks in #BharatJodoYatra, BJP attacks him. A retired Army Gen does it, he’s maligned. Now a former Finance Secy who joined is booked. Modi’s FDI policy — fear, defamation & intimidation — is at work.”

